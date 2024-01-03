An emotional horror film: Debutant Andrews to direct Pizza 4

Narayani M By

Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that producer CV Kumar’s Pizza 4 will be headlined by Abi Hassan, actor Nasser’s son. On Monday, the makers announced that the film is titled Pizza 4: Home Alone, and debutant Andrews has been roped in to direct the film. SJ Arjun, who has worked as a writer for films like Ratsasan, Mark Antony, and the upcoming Soodhu Kavvum 2, has penned the screenplay and script for Pizza 4. Andrews has previously worked as a co-director on films like LKG, Kalathil Sandhipom, Mookuthi Amman, Gorilla and the Zee5 web series Ayali.

Speaking with CE, Andrews revealed that the film will be an emotional horror film. “Pizza 4 will have a storyline completely different from the other three films that were released earlier. Usually, there is a sense of disconnect that the audience feel while watching horror films, but here, we believe that the gap will be bridged. We will travel along with the story and the characters, and will easily connect with the audience,” he adds.

Andrews confirmed that while Abi Haasan has been confirmed as the lead, they are currently on the lookout for other cast members of the film. Although he refused to divulge any other details, the filmmaker, who is currently working as an associate in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, confirmed that the story for Pizza 4 is still under discussion.

The technical crew of Pizza 4: Home Alone comprises music composer Hari SR, and editor VB Venkat. CV Kumar will produce Pizza 4: Home Alone under his Thirukumaran Entertainments banner, along with S Thangaraj of Thangam Cinemas.

The Pizza film franchise began 12 years ago, with Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial debut of the same name. The second film in the franchise, Pizza 2: The Villa (2013), was helmed by Deepan Chakravarthy. Pizza 3: The Mummy recently hit theatres on July 28 last year, and was helmed by Mohan Govind.

