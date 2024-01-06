WATCH | 'Captain Miller' trailer has Dhanush taking on the British in this action extravaganza

By Express News Service

The much-awaited trailer of Dhanush's Captain Miller is finally here and it is packed with several action sequences where the actor can be seen sporting multiple avatars, hinting at playing dual roles as a father and a son.

In the almost three-minute-long trailer, we can see Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan fighting against the British rule in India in their regions. With ample action shots and intense conflict, the story also suggests a fight for their land, respect and rights. There are also scenes of police brutality inflicted on the innocent.

In the end, one person asks Dhanush if he believes in the Devil and he proclaims, "I am the Devil and you will call me..." while the scene cuts to his name, his titular role Captain Miller.

Captain Miller is helmed by Arun Matheswaran and backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film will clash with Ayalaan and Mission Chapter 1 at the box office on January 12. Recently, the makers held a pre-release event at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Earlier, three songs from the film - Killer Killer, Un Oliyile and Koranaaru were released.

Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Shivrajkumar, John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others.

The technical crew of the film includes music composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Siddharth Nuni. Captain Miller is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. Lyca Productions has bagged the theatrical rights for the film and will be presenting it overseas.

After Captain Miller, Dhanush and Arun will be once again reuniting for a film. The film will be backed by Wunderbar Films.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

