'Let the woman enjoy her few minutes of fame': Vijay Sethupathi refutes sexual harassment claims

The National film award winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday chose to break his silence over a sexual exploitation allegation made against him recently by a X user by calling the accusations "filthy."

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the actor said he has filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell. He insisted that the person making the accusations is a "jealous element" trying to damage his reputation ahead of the release of his new film Thalaivan Thalaivii.

The 47-year-old star said that anyone who knows him even remotely will laugh at this. "This kind of filthy accusation can't upset me," he insisted even as he said that his family and close friends are upset. But he had told them that let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”

The user named Ramya Mohan has accused the actor of sexually exploiting an unnamed girl. Vijay finds the timing of the accusation suspicious. “My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way. In today’s day and age anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion,” he notes.