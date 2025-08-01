'Let the woman enjoy her few minutes of fame': Vijay Sethupathi refutes sexual harassment claims
The National film award winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday chose to break his silence over a sexual exploitation allegation made against him recently by a X user by calling the accusations "filthy."
In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the actor said he has filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell. He insisted that the person making the accusations is a "jealous element" trying to damage his reputation ahead of the release of his new film Thalaivan Thalaivii.
The 47-year-old star said that anyone who knows him even remotely will laugh at this. "This kind of filthy accusation can't upset me," he insisted even as he said that his family and close friends are upset. But he had told them that let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”
The user named Ramya Mohan has accused the actor of sexually exploiting an unnamed girl. Vijay finds the timing of the accusation suspicious. “My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way. In today’s day and age anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion,” he notes.
According to the Screen, the controversy began when a user took to X and accused Vijay of sexual misconduct. “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs 2 lakh for ‘caravan favors’, Rs 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media,” she wrote and added, “This isn’t one story. It’s many, and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sex nexus is real. Not a joke.” She also added, “Kollywood’s drug and casting couch culture isn’t a joke. A girl I know now, a known face in the media, was dragged into a world she never signed up for. She’s now in a rehab center. Drugs, manipulation, and transactional exploitation disguised as ‘industry norm’.” The post has since been deleted, the report added.