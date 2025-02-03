Love, laughter, and thrills

Actor Ganesh Saravanan, who is all set to appear as an antagonist alongside Arav in Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi, has signed his next film, which will mark his debut as the lead. The actor, who played a prominent role in Raavana Kottam, is all set to collaborate with journalist-turned-debut director Jafar for the upcoming film.

Speaking about the story of the yet-to-be-titled film, Jafar shares, “The film follows a young couple, once deeply in love during their college years, who eventually part ways for unknown reasons. Years later, they’re both married to other people. However, five years on, unresolved feelings still linger, prompting them to reconnect.

They meet in a seemingly innocent confined setting, only to find themselves locked inside with no way out,” he says. Further, the filmmaker also establishes the conflict in the plot. “Meanwhile, their family members remain outside, unaware of each other’s presence. The film revolves around the question of why their families have arrived and how the two former lovers manage to escape. The film is a blend of comedy of errors and thrilling suspense.”