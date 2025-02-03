Love, laughter, and thrills

Actor Ganesh Saravanan, who is all set to appear as an antagonist alongside Arav in Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi, has signed his next film, which will mark his debut as the lead. The actor, who played a prominent role in Raavana Kottam, is all set to collaborate with journalist-turned-debut director Jafar for the upcoming film.
Speaking about the story of the yet-to-be-titled film, Jafar shares, “The film follows a young couple, once deeply in love during their college years, who eventually part ways for unknown reasons. Years later, they’re both married to other people. However, five years on, unresolved feelings still linger, prompting them to reconnect.
They meet in a seemingly innocent confined setting, only to find themselves locked inside with no way out,” he says. Further, the filmmaker also establishes the conflict in the plot. “Meanwhile, their family members remain outside, unaware of each other’s presence. The film revolves around the question of why their families have arrived and how the two former lovers manage to escape. The film is a blend of comedy of errors and thrilling suspense.”
Ayeshaa, known for her stint in the 6th season of Bigg Boss Tamil and the Disney+Hotstar series Uppu Puli Kaaram, plays the female lead in the upcoming film. Jafar says she will be seen as Ganesh’s wife in the film. On choosing to make his first film, also Ganesh’s first as lead, the filmmaker says, “Ganesh and I have been friends for a long time, and we’ve always wanted to collaborate. He also recommended the producer to me.”
The film also stars Pugazh in a comedy role. “In this film, Ramesh, late actor Raghuvaran’s brother, will be making his debut in an important role. We’re still in the process of casting for other key roles, including the villain,” Jafar reveals when asked about the extended cast of the film.
The technical crew of the comedy thriller includes composer C Sathya, who has composed for films like Engeyum Eppodhum and Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru; editor Srikanth, who is also the editor for Vidaamuyarchi among other films; and cinematographer Sathish Kumar Sundararajan. Jafar discloses that the film is all set to go on floors in fifteen days. “We have planned a single schedule of shoots comprising 35 days. The producer wishes to release the film this summer,” he concludes.