Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan gets Diwali release

Reportedly a sports drama based on kabaddi, Bison Kaalamaadan is produced by Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under their Neelam Studios banner, alongside Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment. The film also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Azhagam Perumal, and Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy. According to reports, the film is based on the life of Arjuna Awardee Manathi Ganesan, but the makers are yet to confirm the same.

It reunites director Mari Selvaraj with producer Pa Ranjith after their critically acclaimed 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal. Describing the film as his "next collaboration with the incredibly talented Mari Selvaraj," Ranjith wrote, "This film is raw, real, and made with so much love. It’s a story that’s close to both our hearts." It marks the debut of editor Sakthi Thiru. For your information, Sakthi Thiru worked as an associate editor with filmmaker Mari's frequent collaborator, editor Selva RK of Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan.