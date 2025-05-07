Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan gets Diwali release
On Saturday, director Mari Selvaraj announced that his next film Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, will hit theatres worldwide on October 17. The filmmaker made the announcement with the caption, "A film for the festive season! A film for celebrations! Bison is arriving with a blast!" He also described it as "A film of perseverance, determination and survival!" In a different post, the film's production banner Neelam Studios wrote, "In a land of chaos, one player dares to dream."
Reportedly a sports drama based on kabaddi, Bison Kaalamaadan is produced by Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under their Neelam Studios banner, alongside Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment. The film also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Azhagam Perumal, and Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy. According to reports, the film is based on the life of Arjuna Awardee Manathi Ganesan, but the makers are yet to confirm the same.
It reunites director Mari Selvaraj with producer Pa Ranjith after their critically acclaimed 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal. Describing the film as his "next collaboration with the incredibly talented Mari Selvaraj," Ranjith wrote, "This film is raw, real, and made with so much love. It’s a story that’s close to both our hearts." It marks the debut of editor Sakthi Thiru. For your information, Sakthi Thiru worked as an associate editor with filmmaker Mari's frequent collaborator, editor Selva RK of Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan.
Production on Bison Kaalamaadan wrapped in February. On the technical front, it also has music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, and art direction by Kumar Gangappan. As reported earlier, Netflix is set to stream the film as part of its 2025 slate.