Myyal director APG Elumalai Interview: My challenge was to enhance Jeyamohan sir's screenplay

The film also stars Supergood Subramani and Thenappan PL in important roles, alongside CM Bala as a cop, Rathnakala as a black magic practitioner, and Therukoothu artists. “Usually, films portray such artists as practitioners of the art, but I wanted to explore their versatility. That is why Myyal stars them as cops, farmers, and in other various roles.”

Elumalai made his directorial debut with 2019’s Aghavan, for which he also wrote the screenplay and dialogues. In contrast, Myyal is based on celebrated author and screenwriter B Jeyamohan's screenplay. “The production house reposed faith in me to direct this story, which was pressurising, but in a good way. If it was my screenplay, I could have made changes. However, the job entrusted to me was to enhance Jeyamohan sir's script for the screen. I have done it to the best of my abilities.”

Jeyamohan’s literature is known for its philosophical and social layers, and Sethu says that Myyal also has these elements. “His stories always reflect socioeconomic struggles,” the actor says. Adding on, Elumalai explains, “These elements will be there throughout the film but in a subtle, indirect way. When the law does not work for an ordinary man, it raises questions. This is one of the biggest talking points of the film.”