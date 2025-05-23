Myyal director APG Elumalai Interview: My challenge was to enhance Jeyamohan sir's screenplay

Myyal, releasing this Friday, is set to offer a fascinating dynamic between Samriddhi Tara and Sethu's characters, defying conventional expectations. Samriddhi's Alli asserts a profound control over Sethu's Maadasamy, declaring that she will enchant him and keep him "like a puppy" and that he cannot leave her. Such a strong statement would usually challenge, if not hurt, the male ego. Yet, in Myyal, Maadasamy responds to Alli’s statement with an unusual acceptance, a quiet nod of acknowledgement.
Speaking about this aspect, director APG Elumalai says, “The female lead hails from a family of black magic practitioners. She loves the male lead, but because of her familial background, she says it indirectly using black magic lingo.” Elaborating on the character, the filmmaker reveals, “She is not a modern girl with a broad understanding of how the world functions. She lived all her life with her grandmother and cattle. What happens when a third character comes into her world? That is Myyal.”
Sharing Elumalai’s sentiment, Samriddhi shares, “My character Alli is someone who always maintains a pleasant face. When someone new enters her small world, their relationship evolves on their shared innocence. Whatever Alli wants, Maadasamy makes it possible for him, and that is the secret sauce of her happiness.”
Adding further about the characterisation, Sethu says, “My character has a backstory; he is a thief and has interesting shades, such as the innocence evident in his exchange with the girl. He may be a thief, but there is a humane side to him underneath the layers.”
The film also stars Supergood Subramani and Thenappan PL in important roles, alongside CM Bala as a cop, Rathnakala as a black magic practitioner, and Therukoothu artists. “Usually, films portray such artists as practitioners of the art, but I wanted to explore their versatility. That is why Myyal stars them as cops, farmers, and in other various roles.”
Elumalai made his directorial debut with 2019’s Aghavan, for which he also wrote the screenplay and dialogues. In contrast, Myyal is based on celebrated author and screenwriter B Jeyamohan's screenplay. “The production house reposed faith in me to direct this story, which was pressurising, but in a good way. If it was my screenplay, I could have made changes. However, the job entrusted to me was to enhance Jeyamohan sir's script for the screen. I have done it to the best of my abilities.”
Jeyamohan’s literature is known for its philosophical and social layers, and Sethu says that Myyal also has these elements. “His stories always reflect socioeconomic struggles,” the actor says. Adding on, Elumalai explains, “These elements will be there throughout the film but in a subtle, indirect way. When the law does not work for an ordinary man, it raises questions. This is one of the biggest talking points of the film.”