Pragabal: Jockey is as much a gangster drama as it is an animal-sport film

What also went into the screenplay are his regular visits to the 'kalam' or ground where the goat fights took place. He states that those experiences not only assisted him in composing visuals of the sport but also helped him understand the emotional aspects of the game. "The goats are treated with utmost respect and reverence," says Pragabal, adding, "The skulls of goats that once fought and died are kept in the pooja room, and jockeys conduct special prayers before the game. That speaks volumes about their emotional connection."



Pragabal, who knew the importance of having the perfect star cast to translate all these beautiful nuances, chose to go with the familiar. "That is the reason why I reunited with Yuvan Krishna and Ridhan Krishnas after Muddy. During my stay in Madurai, I brought goats to train and bond with Yuvan and Ridhan. Without that, there is no possibility of deriving an emotional performance," says the filmmaker, who strongly believes that Jockey will balance the emotional and action segments, and it can't be categorised into any one genre. "The film will enter the gangster phase due to a conflict in the sport. There will be intense action both on and off the field. Having said that, the emotional undercurrent will justify the action that ensues," signs off Pragabal, who is planning a November release for Jockey.