'We want to do a film together': Rajinikanth confirms possible reunion with Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday confirmed that he is in talks for a project that will reunite him with fellow veteran Kamal Haasan, marking their first collaboration in nearly four decades.

Rajinikanth shared the news while speaking to the media at Chennai airport, saying that the project will be jointly produced by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies.

He, however, said the director and the script are yet to be locked.

"We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act," the 74-year-old actor told reporters.

If finalised, the project will mark the long-awaited on-screen reunion of the two Tamil cinema legends after nearly 46 years.

Rajinikanth and Haasan last appeared together in the 1979 fantasy film Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum.

Before that, they had featured together in films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Aval Appadithan and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979).

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer. The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently collaborated with the actor on Coolie, released in theatres this August.

Haasan most recently starred in Thug Life, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie was released in theatres in June.