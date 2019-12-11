Priyanka Jawalkar turns cop for Manchu Manoj

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Taxiwala girl Priyanka Jawalkar is to play a cop in actor Manchu Manoj’s comeback film. Billed to be a crime-thriller, the untitled film marks the debut of short-filmmaker Srikanth Reddy as the director and is being bankrolled by Manchu Manoj under MM Arts banner.

“It’s a two-heroine film and given her earlier performances, the makers felt that Priyanka fits into the bill perfectly for the police officer’s role. It’s a character that gives her ample scope to showcase her acting prowess.

The lookout for the other lead is on and the team is considering a newcomer for the part,” reveals a source. The production is expected to start in February and the makers are expected to come out with an official announcement about the film in the coming weeks.

Apart from this film, Priyanka will also be seen in an untitled anthology film, which is expected to hit the screens early next year.