Veteran Telugu actor, writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away at 80

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu writer and actor Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, who worked in nearly 250 films over 56 years, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Chennai. He was 80 and was ailing for the past few months.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Born into a middle-class family in Vizianagaram, Gollapudi, as he was fondly called, graduated from Andhra University in 1959 with a specialisation in Mathematical Physics.

He bagged a job at the All India Radio when he was 13, and after graduating, worked as a journalist for nearly two decades.

Nataka doyen Gollapudi slid into every role life threw at him effortlessly

Gollapudi branched into films as a screenwriter with late Akkineni Nageswara Rao-starrer Dr Chakravarthy (1964), which fetched him his first Nandi Award. He made his acting debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya (1982), directed by late Kodi Ramakrishna.

Some of his notable works include Gudachari No.1, Abhilasha, Challenge, Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Tarangini, Trisulam, Assembly Rowdy, Muddula Priyudu, Aditya 369, Murari, Leader, Manamantha and Jodi.

Besides his plays, some of which were made into films, Gollapudi’s other writings covered a wide range of subjects. He was well-versed in Indian epics and history and wrote profusely on Telugu literature and culture.

Some of his plays are included in the curriculum of several universities across the Telugu States. His noted literary works and plays, like Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu, Kaalam Venakku Tirigindi, Aasayaalaku Sankellu, have won numerous State Awards.

Gollapudi instituted the Gollapudi Srinivas National Award in memory of his youngest son Srinivas, who died in an accident in 1992 while directing his debut film, Prema Pusthakam starring Ajith Kumar. The award, comprising Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and a memento, will be presented annually to a debutant from the film industry.

A versatile personality, Gollapudi left a lasting impression as a theatre personality, dramatist and political interlocutor too.

The Telugu film industry went into mourning as the news of his death spread. Actor Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir,” tweeted actor-producer Mahesh Babu.

“Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir,” actor-producer Nani posted on Twitter. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their condolences to members of the bereaved family.

KCR said the plays and research articles Gollapudi wrote on Telugu literature have guided the development of Telugu language and literature.