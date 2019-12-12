Home Entertainment Telugu

Veteran Telugu actor, writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away at 80

Rao, who acted in around 250 films in about four decades, passed away in Chennai following a cardiac arrest.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned Telugu actor and writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao

Renowned Telugu actor and writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu writer and actor Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, who worked in nearly 250 films over 56 years, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Chennai. He was 80 and was ailing for the past few months.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Born into a middle-class family in Vizianagaram, Gollapudi, as he was fondly called, graduated from Andhra University in 1959 with a specialisation in Mathematical Physics.

He bagged a job at the All India Radio when he was 13, and after graduating, worked as a journalist for nearly two decades.

Nataka doyen Gollapudi slid into every role life threw at him effortlessly

Gollapudi branched into films as a screenwriter with late Akkineni Nageswara Rao-starrer Dr Chakravarthy (1964), which fetched him his first Nandi Award. He made his acting debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya (1982), directed by late Kodi Ramakrishna.

Some of his notable works include Gudachari No.1, Abhilasha, Challenge, Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Tarangini, Trisulam, Assembly Rowdy, Muddula Priyudu, Aditya 369, Murari, Leader, Manamantha and Jodi.

Besides his plays, some of which were made into films, Gollapudi’s other writings covered a wide range of subjects. He was well-versed in Indian epics and history and wrote profusely on Telugu literature and culture.

Some of his plays are included in the curriculum of several universities across the Telugu States. His noted literary works and plays, like Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu, Kaalam Venakku Tirigindi, Aasayaalaku Sankellu, have won numerous State Awards.

Gollapudi instituted the Gollapudi Srinivas National Award in memory of his youngest son Srinivas, who died in an accident in 1992 while directing his debut film, Prema Pusthakam starring Ajith Kumar. The award, comprising Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and a memento, will be presented annually to a debutant from the film industry.

A versatile personality, Gollapudi left a lasting impression as a theatre personality, dramatist and political interlocutor too.

The Telugu film industry went into mourning as the news of his death spread. Actor Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir,” tweeted actor-producer Mahesh Babu.

“Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir,” actor-producer Nani posted on Twitter. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their condolences to members of the bereaved family.

KCR said the plays and research articles Gollapudi wrote on Telugu literature have guided the development of Telugu language and literature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gollapudi Maruti Rao Gollapudi Maruti Rao death Maruti Rao Maruti Rao death
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp