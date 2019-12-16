Home Entertainment Telugu

Cyber cops to question Ram Gopal Varma on Monday

Cases were registered against Varma for posting morphed photos of evangelist KA Paul which he seemingly did to generate publicity for his film Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu.  

Published: 16th December 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police have served director Ram Gopal Varma a notice to appear before them for questioning on Monday. Cases were registered against Varma for posting morphed photos of evangelist KA Paul which he seemingly did to generate publicity for his film Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu. Paul’s relative Jyothi had filed a police complaint in the matter.      

In the notice, the investigation officer stated that they needed greater details in connection with the morphed photo posted by Ram Gopal Varma on his twitter handle @RGVzoomin. Police say that posting such content is a violation of the Information Technology (IT) Act.  

Police say that they have some leads regarding the original and morphed photo that was posted on Varma’s Twitter handle. The picture was originally taken when Paul and his relative Jyothi called on the former President Pranab Mukerjee. The picture was photo-shopped wherein Pranab Mukherjee’s face was morphed as Ram Gopal Varma’s face .

The morphed photo was posted on Twitter stating that,“Paul was handing over the censor certificate to Varma for the release of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu”.Following the post on Twitter, Jyothi approached the cybercrime police and lodged a complaint few days ago.

