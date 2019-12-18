Home Entertainment Telugu

Prakash Raj turns production designer

Published: 18th December 2019 12:03 PM

Actor Prakash Raj

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Prakash Raj is one actor who always tries to reinvent himself while doing what he is best at for a long time. After dabbling with production and direction, the versatile actor goes the extra mile to show his love for things that are historic and antique for his upcoming drama Ranga Marthanda. Besides playing the titular role and working as an assistant director to Krishna Vamsi, the 54-year-old actor is taking charge of the set design as well.

“Prakash Raj has set up every vintage piece of furniture you can think of for his house set in the film. What’s more interesting is that he has personally picked up rare artefacts, wooden furniture like rocking chair, tables, photo frames and other collection from the local market in the city. One night, he has worked until 2 am to create an aesthetically pleasing environment for the team using the space to shoot the film and showed no signs of discomfort while giving his shot after four-five hours,” informs a source. A remake of Marathi acclaimed drama Natsamrat, the film showcases the tragic family life of a stage artiste, who has retired from acting but is still reeling under the memories of his theatre days. Also starring Ramya Krishnan, Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Brahmanandam, Rahul Sipligunj and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film’s shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Prakash Raj
