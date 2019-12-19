Home Entertainment Telugu

Sangeetha to play Vinayak’s wife in 'Seenayya'

Actor Sangeetha will be collaborating with director-turned-actor VV Vinayak for the first time in Seenayya.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:38 PM

Actor Sangeetha.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Sangeetha will be collaborating with director-turned-actor VV Vinayak for the first time in Seenayya. She has been roped in to play Vinayak’s wife in the revenge drama directed by N Narasimha Rao. “Sangeetha’s character is interesting as well as challenging.

It’s one of the central characters that would travel with the protagonist throughout the film. She is excited to bag this character in this film which is being reckoned as a special project in VV Vinayak’s career,” informs a source. Set in the 1980s, Seenayya deals with women’s safety and a flawed justice system. The film charts the story of an automobile mechanic, Seenayya, who sets out to wreak violent vengeance on sex offenders’ in support of his close family member.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens during summer. Besides Seenayya, Sangeetha will also be seen in a pivotal role in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

