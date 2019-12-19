Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a wildlife photographer

Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation, said Charan.

Published: 19th December 2019 04:51 PM

Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan (File | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Ram Charan has taken to wildlife photographer. He will be soon showcasing his photography skills at a gala in aid of World Wildlife Fund, called "Wildest Dreams".

"Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this event," Ram Charan said.

Eminent wildlife photographers including Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar will create awareness and educate people through their photography display.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently wooed his fans when he shook a leg with superstar Salman Khan at "Dabangg 3" promotional event here. On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film "RRR".

