Jagadeesh Daneti set to embark on his Hollywood journey

Jagadeesh Daneti, the film-writer turned director, is soon to begin his venture of five scripts in Hollywood  

Published: 31st December 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 11:14 AM

Indian writer turned director, Jagadeesh Daneti

Indian writer turned director, Jagadeesh Daneti.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian writer turned director, Jagadeesh Daneti is paving his own path to realise ‘The Hollywood Dream’. The Telugu film writer says he is achieving his dream through hard work. Embarking on his Hollywood journey, he is set to announce his directorial ventures in the coming weeks. Jagadeesh is collaborating with Johnny Martin (Martini Films) and he believes it will be a breakthrough for world cinema. “Martin is an award-winning Hollywood producer, director and stunt coordinator, who has contributed to many prolific films including James Cameron’s, Titanic”. He has directed and produced films with Al Pacino (The Hangman), Nicholas Cage (Vengeance, A Love Story). 

Jagadeesh adds,“In a recent conference in Los Angeles, Martin shared his keen interest and excitement in collaborating with Daneti for his Hollywood directorial debut and future projects slated for early 2020.” 
The aspiring director said he has compiled ‘captivating scripts for global release’. During his most recent trip to the U.S., he formed alliances with production companies and agencies for his upcoming projects. The ventures will enlist talented cast and crew with Indo-American appeal; to be filmed in the U.S., India and beyond.

“The projects will open doors for a vast global network of alliances including investors, producers, distributors, cast and crew,” he says.  Jagadeesh says he will also meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao while he in Hyderabad this month to convince him about the need to pitch for Hyderabad as a place to make movies. “I  am hoping to meet him in the New Year before I leave for the US,” he adds.

At the recent 40th American Film Market event in Los Angeles, CA, Jagadeesh shared that his dream is to provide opportunities to passionate and creative film professionals regardless of location. He has discussed alliances with the Film Commission of Russia, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii and many states in the USA. He says, “I have five scripts in places and we will soon decide the cast and location.”

These institutions will be interfaced with Government of India for projects of scale in Media and Film Production, thereby resulting in the development of allied industries in India and other collaborating zones. Jagadeesh has been in talks with the futurist team from Paramount Pictures to discuss establishing Virtual Reality labs in India and Southeast Asia for Techno-Media ventures.“Time to move out from regional cinema industry and move ahead for more exposure to working on more creative ideas,” he says.
 

