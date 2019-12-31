Tollywood’s favourite star couple starts New Year ‘Celeb’rations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood’s favourite star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are already in Goa to ring in the New Year. The Manchu family is off to their native town Tirupati to make it a family affair. Ace producer Dil Raju is in Australia to join his daughter’s family. Rashmika Mandanna posted a picture of her in Rome, with a line stating ‘Travelling for a reason’ letting her fans guess if she is there to ring in the New Year.

Kajal Aggarwal is holidaying in Reethi Faru resort in the Maldives. Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma along with her cricketer spouse Virat Kohli and actor Varun Dhawan are in the Swiss Alps for the New Year’s. So are Saif Ali Khan and Kareena along with her sis Karisma.