Nikhil’s 'Mudra' becomes 'Arjun Suravaram'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Nikhil’s Mudra, which is at the centre of the controversy with producer Natti Kumar over the title, has steered away from the conflict as the makers have agreed to rename their film.

On Monday, the producers of the action thriller have announced a change in film’s title from Mudra to Arjun Suravaram.

"After a row over the title, the producers had announced a new title named after Nikhil’s character in the film. Producers Kaviya Venugopal and Rajkumar had not registered Mudra at the Film Chamber and to prevent it from getting entangled in any other problem, they have changed their film’s title,” says a source. Directed by TN Santosh, Arjun Suravaram will release on March 29.