My style has been predominantly 'clean comedy': Telugu stand-up comedian Saikiran Rayaprolu

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are the kind of person who has cringed at double entendres and grown-up jokes at a stand-up show, then you would understand why Hyderabad-based stand up artist Saikiran Rayaprolu decided to call his show Pure Veg Jokes. "I joke about a lot of subjects. But my style has been predominantly ‘clean comedy’. Over the years, I have noticed an aversion certain audience have towards comedy shows, as they are concerned about the content.

Sometimes, even venues are apprehensive about hosting such shows. While building this solo set, I kept this in mind. Hence the title,” he says. Gearing up for a Kerala tour this month, Sai Kiran is performing at three venues—Kottayam on November 14, Kochi on November 15 and Thiruvananthapuram on November 17. Kochi Express caught up with him ahead of his debut performances in the state.

How did you start performing stand up comedy?

I was interested in standup for many years, but all the major venues and opportunities were limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. I performed for the first time in 2014, at an open mic contest in Hyderabad and I won. This gave me the push and encouragement I needed.

How would you rate the participation of Telugu performers in the industry?

Telugu standup is barely starting. Very few of us have taken to stand-up so far. Even in the Hyderabad comedy scene (predominantly Hindi & English), there are more Odias than Telugus pursuing it with vigour.

What is the Kochi show about? What can your audience expect?

As I mentioned, the Kochi show is called ‘Pure Veg Jokes’. I am currently touring the country with this set and have already done nearly 30 shows across seven cities. It is quite an autobiographical piece. If the audience is familiar with my content, they will relate to me as well.

Performing for an exclusively Malayali crowd—what is your expectation?

I have performed for Malayalis all over India. My videos are quite popular with them too. There has rarely been a show where there hasn’t been a Malayali in the audience. But this will be the first time I will be doing a show in Kerala. The Malayali audience is educated and discerning, so I am hoping my subtle jokes will work better.

Do you think there is a north vs south divide in Indian stand up comedy in terms of acceptance?

I can’t say if there is any specific north-south divide. But Hindi is basic for North Indian comedy. The audience and market for English comedy, which is what most South Indian comics do, is and will be smaller in comparison. I am guessing this means south Indian comics will have to explore their respective vernacular comedy to thrive.

Rapid-fire

One Telugu word every Malayali should know?

‘Anna’, which is our equivalent of ‘Chetta’, but not as multipurpose

First thing you do when you wake up?

Hit snooze and sleep for a few more minutes

Weirdest spam message you have received?

As I speak of three big matrimonial websites in my videos, I am getting messages from smaller sites to try them with guaranteed results.

Your biggest pet peeve?

The space is too short to name my biggest peeve, but people who put the same scooper in different flavours of ice cream at a buffet would fall in the top 42.

Five things you would carry on a flight?

You wouldn’t need five things if you have your phone. But I once saw someone carry a helmet on the flight.

Saikiran will be performing at Luitfresh (above Drunken Monkey) in Kochi on November 15 at 7 pm.