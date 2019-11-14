Hansika Motwani now on ‘the next big thing’

Murali Krishna CH By

With comic caper Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, actor Hansika Motwani is back in the thick of the action. The Mumbai girl, who was last seen in Goutham Nanda (2017), is playing a know-it-all lawyer, who makes futile attempts to make it big in life. She is a pillar of strength for Tenali (played by Sundeep Kishan) and together, they solve a murder case. “I am pleased with the script of Tenali... and my character. Director G Nageswara Reddy is a wonderful storyteller and his narration was hilarious. The funny part is that he still refers to the lead characters as heroine and hero and not by their character names. Personally, I like watching comedy films and we all had a great time on the sets,” says Hansika.

The film also has Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role. Ask Hansika if she feels any sense of insecurity while working on two-heroine films, she explains, “Varalaxmi and I play contrasting characters. I think I have established my name in the film industry in a way that I am neither jealous nor insecure of the fact that the film has two female leads. I liked the role offered by my director and just that it has two leading ladies, I can’t say no to a project. I am confident about my acting and I do everything with utmost sincerity and honesty.”

Hansika reveals that her role in Tenali Ramakrishna is a throwback to the kind of life she dreamt of before entering the showbiz. “Had I not been an actor, I would have become a lawyer. It was my ambition during my 10th grade. But no regrets whatsoever as I could live my dream with this film,” chuckles Hansika.

On being asked about the gap in Telugu cinema, the bubbly girl says that she got several offers, many of them have got the potential to become successful, but she couldn’t grab it owing to her commitments in Tamil cinema. “I was busy working on four-five Tamil films and couldn’t find time to sign a Telugu film. I have no apprehensions about working across languages. I don’t want to stop and entertain the audience with my work. I am happy to find my path and I think I still have a long way to go,” reveals the damsel.

Hansika, who made her acting debut as a child artist with the Hindi film Hawa (2003) and impressed in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi...Mil Gaya (2003), has had a dream run in Telugu cinema. She has completed a decade-and-half in the industry and has crossed 50 films in her career. “I started off as a young and vibrant girl with big dreams. I am happy that I am getting a good response to my films and people are noticing my work. It feels like I have just started today. I have worked with some of the best directors/producers and actors who directly/indirectly helped me evolve as an actor. I am really happy with my profession and I like myself as an actor now,” she says.

She seems to have discovered her interest in negative roles and is hoping such a role will come her way soon. “I think portraying negative and comedy roles on screen is challenging as one needs to get the timing right. I want to showcase different shades to my audience. In fact, I played a role with grey shades in Mohanlal sir’s Malayalam film Villain and is longing to play a similar role once again.”

The Power actor is making her transition to the digital streaming platform with a web series backed by Amazon Prime. “I am making my digital debut with a Telugu web series directed by Bhaagamathie-fame G Ashok. It’s a thriller centred around my character. The story talks about the youth today, deals with contemporary issues and showcases how a woman crossed all the obstacles in her life. We shot mostly during the night and the shooting is almost through, save for a three-day work. It will be streamed early next year,” shares Hansika.

Ask her the difference she finds between working in a film and a web series, Hansika replies, “Web series is undoubtedly the next big thing in the entertainment industry. It’s refreshing as well as challenging to be a part of such exciting stuff. We have to shoot for episodes and there is no censorship for them. So, if you complete watching the first season, you have to spend weeks waiting in suspense for the next one to be dropped.”

While male actors continue to be leading heroes even after crossing 50 years of age, Hansika agrees that female actors have it tough in the industry. “Every Friday is an acid test for us. It all depends on how your journey has been and what kind of people you have around you. I am someone who doesn’t worry about my future, rather prefer to live for the moment. I don’t let negativity come and dampen my spirits. I want to spread positivity and let my work do the talking in good spirits,” concludes Hansika.

