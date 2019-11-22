Nagarjuna is an archeologist in Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Brahmastra 

Home Entertainment Telugu

According to reports, Nagarjuna’s character leads a group of students on an expedition to restore an ancient temple in Varanasi.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

Actor Nagarjuna essays an archaeologist in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s superhero film that is slated for release in 2020.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra was filmed in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London.  According to reports, Nagarjuna’s character leads a group of students on an expedition to restore an ancient temple in Varanasi.

‘An important event’ leads Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) to the ancient temple town, before the story shifts to the Himalayas.

The film’s antagonists, played by Mouni Roy and Gurjar, are also introduced via Nagarjuna’s arc, the report adds.

A high-octane action sequence was reportedly shot to bring these characters together. 

Brahmastra revolves around a DJ named Shiva who comes to control ancient supernatural powers.

The Dharma Productions film is set for release in Summer next year. Nagarjuna’s last Bollywood appearance was in LOC  Kargil. He also acted in the Hindi films Khuda Gawah, Angaaray, Criminal and Zakhm.

