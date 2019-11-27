Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda needs mum to feel safe in new house

The "Arjun Reddy" star, Vijay Deverakonda, took to Facebook to share a photo with his family in front of his new house.

Published: 27th November 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Deverakonda poses with family infront of his new residence. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda's new house is so big that it scares him, admits the Telugu superstar. The actor recently purchased a new house in Hyderabads Jubilee Hills, which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

Vijay says the house is so big that he feels scared and he needs his mum to fix the problem for him!

The "Arjun Reddy" star took to Facebook to share a photo with his family in front of his new house and captioned it: "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."

Needless to mention that Vijay's post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

One fan commented: "My love Vijay Deverakonda your dream has come true! You bought a house. Its a journey to change house into home.Home is where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong and happiness never ends. I dream to join you in this journey. Congratulations on beginning the journey from House to Home. Lots of love #MyAdorableDeverakonda - #RowdyAR".

Another fan posted: "Family is what makes the home! You already are surrounded by only love, dont worry. all will be fine! Best wishes once again and may you get only happiness and the best always!"

On the work front, Vijay's Telugu romantic-drama "World Famous Lover" is slated to hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Devarakonda Vijay Devarakonda scared Arjun Reddy
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp