Home Entertainment Telugu

I'm irritated that people are celebrating at my cost: Vijay Deverakonda on Arjun Reddy criticism by Parvathy Thiruvothu

The irritation had to do with netizens' reactions to the recent round table discussion including some Bollywood actors, as well as Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Stills of Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu during the '100 Greatest Performances' round table discussion

Stills of Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu during the '100 Greatest Performances' round table discussion. (Photo | YouTube Grab)

By Online Desk

PANAJI: Actress Parvathy is winning hearts of the netizens for slamming "Arjun Reddy" in front of its lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is clearly not enjoying that people are "celebrating" at his cost.

"I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," he said here on Wednesday during a session at the International Film Festival of India.

The irritation had a lot to do with netizens' reactions to the recent '100 Greatest Performances' round table discussion with actors, including Ranveer Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt,  Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

During the interview, Parvathy had said: "'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' had the visual grammar of glorification, 'Joker' did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think 'Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone'."

She even said: "We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you're telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you're inciting violence..."

Among various things, Vijay pointed out that it was possible for a couple to be in love but give each other "little hits and they completely understand and they're still in love"

Vijay also said that a couple like this would understand "Arjun Reddy" but a person who has grown up watching his parents hit each other would find it scary, and that it wasn't possible to make films to "fit" everyone's personal lives.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda admits he's a 'revengeful person'

Soon, netizens lauded Parvathy for her take on "Arjun Reddy", which has been slammed by many for promoting "toxic masculinity".

Explaining why he is irritated, he said: "I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about."

"I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about."

"I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That's my issue. I don't care what you think of the film, misogyny or the interview," said the Telugu star.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parvathy Thiruvothu Vijay Deverakonda 100 Greatest Performances Arjun Reddy Kabir Singh
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp