Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj announces separation from wife Pranathi Reddy with note to fans

Manoj explained that he could not focus on films as it was a particularly low phase for him.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj with wife Pranathi Reddy. (Photo | File)

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj with wife Pranathi Reddy. (Photo | File)

By Online Desk

'Current Theega' actor Manchu Manoj, who has been missing in action from films for close to two years now, announced his separation from his wife Pranathi Reddy. 

The son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu had married Pranathi Reddy in 2015. 

(Photo | File)

In a long post on Twitter, he opened up on his divorce and absence from the film industry, "Hello everyone! I wanted to share some developments in my personal life and also on my career. With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well cherished relationship. We had our differences and went through a lot of pain and after much introspection use decided to have our separate lives going forward."

He added, "We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect and care towards each other. Expecting all of you to be supportive of our decision and respect our privacy and thank you for that."

Manoj explained that he could not focus on films as it was a particularly low phase for him. "Since my heart was not at the right place I couldn't act or concentrate on work."

Manoj promised fans that he would be back soon to do what he loves the most --- cinema. "Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last and even after," Manchu Manoj concluded.

Manoj started his journey in films as a child actor, appearing in films where his father Mohan Babu was shown as a child in flashbacks.

He debuted as a male lead with 'Donga Dongadi' in 2004. He received the state Nandi Special Jury Award for his performance in the 2010 hit 'Bindaas.'

Read the actor's tweet here:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchu Manoj Pranathi Reddy Manchu Manoj divorce
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajesh kumar
    ?? ?????
    19 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp