Maruthi, Ram Pothineni team up for breezy family drama

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Ram, who played a career-defining role in iSmart Shankar, is trying to change his image as a mass hero. The 31-year-old actor is keen to work in a family entertainer and reached out to director Maruthi, who is basking in the success of Prathiroju Pandaage.

"Ram doesn’t like to be pigeonholed and wants to do a film that will take him closer to family audience. He has requested Maruthi to write a breezy family drama and the director has completed the script without compromises. He is giving finishing touches to the script of the film which will start rolling by early June," reveals a source.

The leading lady and the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised for the yet-untitled film to be produced under Geetha Arts 2. Ram will next be seen in director Kishore Tirumala’s upcoming action-thriller Red.

A remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, the film has Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer and Malvika Sharma as the female leads. The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 9, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.