Kajal Aggarwal bakes carrot cake, shares recipe with fans
After Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her grain-free paleo banana bread, it is now the turn of South actress Kajal Aggarwal to show off her carrot cake-baking skills.
Published: 08th April 2020 05:20 PM | Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:20 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: This lockdown period has brought to limelight the culinary skills of many of our filmstars. After Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her grain-free paleo banana bread, it is now the turn of South actress Kajal Aggarwal to show off her carrot cake-baking skills. The cake is gluten free, sugar free and low calorie one.
Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya ) Recipe: 11/2 cup almond flour 1/2 tsp sea salt 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional) 3 eggs 2 tbsp honey 1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter) 1.5 cups grated carrots 1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice) 1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional) 2-3 dates Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins. Yummy and really easy to make enjoy! (Ps- This was almost over within 15 mins of being transferred on a plate, hence taking a final picture was very difficult! I served it with a side of fresh banana nice-cream!) (Pps- dedicated to my darling @sejalmangal for her big 30th! )
Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: "Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya )
Recipe:
-
11/2 cup almond flour
-
1/2 tsp sea salt
-
1/2 tsp baking soda
-
1 tsp ground cinnamon
-
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
-
1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)
-
3 eggs
-
2 tbsp honey
-
1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)
-
1.5 cups grated carrots
-
1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice)
-
1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional)
-
2-3 dates
Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins."
The actress added: "Yummy and really easy to make enjoy! (Ps- This was almost over within 15 mins of being transferred on a plate, hence taking a final picture was very difficult! I served it with a side of fresh banana nice-cream!)."