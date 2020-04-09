STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun goes pan-India with Pushpa, directed by Sukumar 

Published: 09th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Pushpa

A still from Pushpa

By Express News Service

The title of the Allu Arjun-Sukumar film, which was temporarily referred to as AA 20, has been revealed as Pushpa. The makers of the film released the title along with the first look posters yesterday and announced that it will release in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Interestingly, the action entertainer will be Allu Arjun’s first pan-Indian film.

The first poster shows the actor in a bearded avatar wearing a checked shirt, while in the second still, he is seen sitting on the floor after being nabbed by the police for allegedly smuggling sandalwood.Sharing the first look poster of Pushpa, Allu Arjun wrote, “First look and title of my next movie, Pushpa. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend Devi Sri Prasad. Really excited about this one.”Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi, Pushpa is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

