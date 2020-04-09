STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Nagarjuna upset with director Parasuram for choosing Mahesh Babu over Naga Chaitanya for his next

Grapevine is that the King actor was so irritated with Parasuram’s ways and didn’t even hesitate to give the director an earful during their recent interaction
 

Published: 09th April 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna

By Muralikrishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Nagarjuna, who is known for his levelheaded demeanor, is extremely upset with director Parasuram for choosing Mahesh Babu over Naga Chaitanya for his next, say reports. Things have taken a dramatic turn after the Geetha Govindam director, who was supposed to kick-start the principal photography of Chaitanya’s film, NC 20, from April, has dropped the project after receiving a proposal from Mahesh.

According to a source, Parasuram’s decision not only took the King actor by surprise but also left him furious. “Parasuram has wasted some time due to lack of proper planning on his part and eventually delayed the shoot of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer by a few weeks. Nagarjuna was so irritated with Parasuram’s unprofessional ways that he didn’t shy away from giving the director an earful recently.

So chances of this 14 Reels Plus production going on floors looks bleak and we can now say that the project has been shelved unofficially,” reveals a source. On the work front, Chaitanya will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, while Nagarjuna has turned an NIA officer in debutant Ashishor Solomon’s actioner Wild Dog.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Naga Chaitanya Actor Nagarjuna Parasuram
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp