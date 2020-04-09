Nagarjuna upset with director Parasuram for choosing Mahesh Babu over Naga Chaitanya for his next

Muralikrishna CH By

Actor Nagarjuna, who is known for his levelheaded demeanor, is extremely upset with director Parasuram for choosing Mahesh Babu over Naga Chaitanya for his next, say reports. Things have taken a dramatic turn after the Geetha Govindam director, who was supposed to kick-start the principal photography of Chaitanya’s film, NC 20, from April, has dropped the project after receiving a proposal from Mahesh.

According to a source, Parasuram’s decision not only took the King actor by surprise but also left him furious. “Parasuram has wasted some time due to lack of proper planning on his part and eventually delayed the shoot of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer by a few weeks. Nagarjuna was so irritated with Parasuram’s unprofessional ways that he didn’t shy away from giving the director an earful recently.

So chances of this 14 Reels Plus production going on floors looks bleak and we can now say that the project has been shelved unofficially,” reveals a source. On the work front, Chaitanya will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, while Nagarjuna has turned an NIA officer in debutant Ashishor Solomon’s actioner Wild Dog.