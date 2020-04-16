Dhananjaya  lands a role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Kannada actor Dhananjaya, who made his Tollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s trilingual Bhairava Geetha, has bagged his second film in Telugu. He has been roped in to play an important role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa. While names of Bobby Simha and Raj Deepak Shetty were doing the rounds, the makers have finalised Dhananjaya for a crucial role in the action entertainer.

“Dhananjaya will be briefly seen playing a pivotal role that will feature at an important juncture in the film. He will sign the dotted line after the lockdown and he is excited to work with Allu Arjun,” says a well-placed source from the production team.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is based on red sanders smuggling and it is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, the hilly region of Tirumala. The film, which is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, presents Allu Arjun in the role of a truck driver. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.