Vijay Deverakonda makes two 'big, important announcements'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda took to the social media to make two important announcements.

He wrote: "None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a Rs 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength."

He even posted an 11-minute video clip in which the actor assured that he will provide employment opportunities and take care of the immediate requirements such as groceries and medicine through his foundation.

He also revealed that he had started a project in April 2019 and wanted to help 50 boys and girls with employment opportunities.

They were given coaching by his team as well.

Vijay happily shared that two of the students have since received offer letters from a company and he is confident that the remaining 48 people will get their offers after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

He also added that he will take care of the immediate needs of more than 2,000 families.