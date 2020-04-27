STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vijay Deverakonda raises Rs 40 lakh through fan donations for COVID-19 fight

The "Arjun Reddy" star took to Twitter, where he shared a spreadsheet showing the amount of donation that has come in, and how many households have so far been helped.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda sporting a DIY mask. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has raised over Rs 40 lakh through his Middle Class Fund and says he has "reset" the goal of his charity, what with such generous donation coming in from fans. While he had earlier planned to help 2000 families, Vijay now hopes to help over 4000 families.

Alongside the spreadsheet, the actor also penned an emotional thank you note.

"Today what I saw was magical. Mass care, Mass love and Mass generosity. Each one of you this miss class fund and its success belongs to you. I promise I will not let you down, we will reach out to each and everyone who reaches out to us and we shall all enjoy the happy smiles that shine back at us.

"In a day you made 25 lakhs into 40+ lakhs. Together we have now reset our goal of 2000+ families to 4000+ families. Today our team was 4, tomorrow we make it 34, so we can reach more people faster."

"Below is an update of day 1 broad numbers. Everyday 9 PM we will share with you a sautés update, so we can witness impact of what we all are together doing. #TDF #MCF. Note- Households funded today was effected by our training session and 11 AM-12 Noon closure of stores. We will see a jump in families reached from tomorrow on."

Vijay also shared a tweet from a person, who donated Rs 1 lakh to The Deverakonda Foundation.

The actor replied saying: "Darling, 100+ Families will be reached with your support to #MCF. Bigg hugg"

On Sunday, Vijay took to the social media to make two important announcements.

He wrote: "None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a Rs 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength."

He even posted an 11-minute video clip in which the actor assured that he will provide employment opportunities and take care of the immediate requirements such as groceries and medicine through his foundation.

He also added that he will take care of the immediate needs of more than 2,000 families.

Coronavirus
