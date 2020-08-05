Row over film 'Murder': Amrutha Varshini moves court against Ram Gopal Varma, producer

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Amrutha Varshini, whose husband P Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in Miryalaguda in September, 2018, has filed a private petition in the district court against Director Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Murder. The movie is based on the horrific honour killing where Amrutha’s father K Maruthi Rao was the main accused. Maruthi Rao, who spent some time in prison in connection with Pranay’s murder, hung himself to death in Hyderabad in March, 2020.

The Nalgonda district court has forwarded the petition to the SC, ST Special Court which in turn has issued notices to Varma and the film’s producer N Karuna to appear in court on August 6. Amrutha’s advocate D Narsimha told the media that his client had appealed that the film’s release be stopped.

In her petition, Amrutha had stated that Ram Gopal Varma was making the film without the permission of Pranay’s family.“The trailer of Murder uses Amrutha’s name and also some disturbing scenes depicting Pranay’s murder. This movie will disturb Amrutha’s life and a semblance of balance that she has found. Narsimha said that in view of the COVID situation, they had sought the court’s permission to send notices to Varma and Karuna through e-mail and WhatsApp.