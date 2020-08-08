'Perfect way to get permanently locked-down': Akshay Kumar congratulates Rana Daggubati ahead of wedding

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the not with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad on Saturday, superstar Akshay Kumar congratulated the Tollywood star for his big day

Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his 'Baby' co-star and shared the picture from his Haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion.

"Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," he tweeted.

The 'Baahubali' actor will marry Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, he had shared a picture of himself with his father and filmmaker Suresh Babu and his uncle, where the three were seen getting ready for the wedding ceremonies.