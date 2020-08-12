'Lucifer' put on hold, Chiranjeevi takes up 'Vedhalam' Remake

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Chiranjeevi will not be working in the Telugu remake of Malayalam action-drama Lucifer anytime soon, as announced earlier because he is considering starting work on another remake now. The 64-year-old actor has green-lit the Telugu remake of Tamil actioner Vedhalam and has zeroed in Meher Ramesh as the director.

“The development of the Telugu remake of Lucifer has been suspended indefinitely and Chiru is keen to step into the shoes of Ajith in the Telugu adaptation of Vedhalam. The makers have made certain changes to the script to suit the regional sensibilities and the image of Chiru. They will begin the casting and the pre-production formalities soon.

The film, however, would go on floors soon after the actor wraps up Acharya,” informs a source. Vedhalam tells the story of a taxi driver, who lives with his sister in Kolkata while being on the lookout for three criminals.

To be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Ram Charan, an official announcement of the untitled film will be made on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday on August 22. Chiru was recently seen in Syeraa Narasimha Reddy (2019). The film grossed more than `180 crore at the box-office. His upcoming films are Acharya and an untitled project with KS Ravindra (Bobby).