Rakul Preet Singh,Vaisshnav Tej team up for Krish’s next

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Vaisshnav Tej are teaming up for the first time in an upcoming film, to be directed by Krish. The untitled film was launched earlier today in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad. “Rakul Preet has been roped in as the female lead. The principal photography of the film will commence in the first week of September in the city. The shooting will be done with limited crew complying with the safety protocols issued by the Government,” says a source. Rajeev Reddy, who earlier bankrolled Kanche, Gautamiputra Satakarni and Antariksham 9000 KMPH, is producing this film in association with Krish. Rakul, who was last seen in Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2, is also working for Nithiin’s Check and Bharateeyudu 2, while Vaisshnav awaits the release of his debut film, Uppena.
