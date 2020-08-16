STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urvashi Rautela all set to make Telugu debut

The film, titled "Black Rose", will both be in Telugu and Hindi.

Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her first Telugu film, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. She says she is "beyond thrilled" about it.

"Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for my bilingual (Telugu + Hindi) debut in 'Black Rose'. Our director Sampath Nandi is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers and wrote the entire script keeping me in mind. When I was offered the film I finished reading it in one go and truly loved the screenplay," Urvashi said.

Urvashi, who has previously starred in the Kannada film "Mr. Airvata", says language has never been a hurdle for her.

She said: "Language or dialect has never been a barrier or hurdle. I think in the fullness of time in the final analysis what I look for as an actor and thespian is exhilarating and thrilling content. In fact, there are a lot of south (film directors and writers who approached me)."

Urvashi said that she never thought she would end up "making my south debut during the pandemic".

The "Virgin Bhanupriya" actress has travelled to Hyderabad to shoot for the film.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself dressed in a PPE suit. She is also wearing a face mask and shield.

Urvashi captioned the image: "Airport looks ki 'Aisi Ki Taisi'."

