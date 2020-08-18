Actor Nabha Natesh signs Telugu remake of 'Andhadhun'

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana’s proficient performance in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun (2018) has won three National Awards including Best Actor for him.

The black comedy thriller is now being remade in Telugu with Nithiin stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann and Merlapaka Gandhi donning the director’s hat.

iSmart Shankar girl Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s character of Sophie, a young woman who befriends Akash, a blind pianist played by Ayushmann.

“After contemplating several options, the makers have approached Nabha recently and she liked both – the storyline and her character. She is thrilled to be a part of the remake of a path-breaking film like Andhadhun and has signed on the dotted line,” reveals a source.

The Telugu film will go on floors soon after normalcy kicks back to life. The yet-to-be-titled remake is being bankrolled by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner.

Details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

​Andhadhun featured Tabu in a crucial role and is also being remade in Tamil with Prashanth playing the protagonist and Mohan Raja directing it.