Prabhas teams up with 'Tanhaji' maker Om Raut for 3D feature film 'Adipurush'

The movie will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages.

Prabhas

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Prabhas will be starring in 'Adipurush' - an upcoming project that will be helmed by 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut. The 3D feature film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

The makers are planning to rope in one of Bollywood's biggest names to essay the role of an antagonist in the film. An announcement in this regard will be made soon.

Talking about the upcoming project - 'Adipurush,' the 'Bahubali' star said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride."

The 40-year-old actor added expressed his excitement about working on the project and said, " I am very excited to portray this character of our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love for our film."

Film producer Bhushan Kumar said that this film is close to him. "Every project we produce strikes a chord with us, but when Om narrated the script of 'Adipurush', I knew I am not missing the opportunity to work on this dream project. Just like my father, my family and I closely believe in our tales and history, we have grown up listening to them since we were kids," he said.

"I instantly knew I am going to be a part of this magnum opus film. The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters," added Kumar.

"I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushanji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before," said Om Raut as he talked about the upcoming project.

After 'Saaho' and 'Radhe Shyam,' 'Adipurush' is Kumar's third project with Prabhas. The project will also see the 'Saaho' actor and Raut teaming up for the first time.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021.

'Adipurush' is slated for a release in 2022.

