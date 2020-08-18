Samantha Akkineni flaunts her five new piercings
Samantha Akkineni never misses a chance to update her fans about her life through her social media posts. In the latest one, she showed off her new piercings to her followers.Samantha Akkineni never misses a chance to update her fans about her life through her social media posts. In the latest one, she showed off her new piercings to her followers.
Published: 18th August 2020 05:54 PM | Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:54 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has five new ear piercings that she is flaunting on social media.
"New piercings," she wrote alongside the picture.
Samantha recently shared that she is obsessed with the colour green, going by her recent social media post.
The actress is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.
She will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.