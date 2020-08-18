Samantha Akkineni flaunts her five new piercings

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has five new ear piercings that she is flaunting on social media.

"New piercings," she wrote alongside the picture.

Samantha recently shared that she is obsessed with the colour green, going by her recent social media post.

The actress is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

She will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.