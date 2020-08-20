Nivetha Thomas in Prabhas 21?

By Express News Service

Nag Ashwin’s upcoming pan-world film has been in the news ever since the makers confirmed Prabhas as the protagonist of the project. Billed to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war, the film, known as Prabhas 21, also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Speculations were rife that the makers are considering Nivetha Thomas for the second lead’s role.

“Nag Ashwin has recently pitched the storyline to Nivetha and she really liked both, the story and her character. She has given her verbal consent to play the part and is delighted to share screen space with Prabhas and Deepika. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line,” says a source.

Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Prabhas 21 will go on floors early next year.

Nivetha recently signed Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film, Vakeel Saab where she plays one of the three female leads. She also awaits the release of her upcoming action thriller V that also stars Nani, Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari.