Like father, like daughter

HYDERABAD: Nine-year-old Zuveria Meethi, daughter of acclaimed Telugu actor Ali is all set to make her acting debut in Telugu movie, Maa Ganga Naadhi which is set for either a theatrical release or go straight to an OTT in September based on Coronavirus restrictions. Zuveria plays the role of a student in the movie and acts alongside her father, Ali, who plays an advocate.

A Class IV student, Zuveria, shot for this movie before the lockdown and hero-worships her father. Zuveria exclaims, “He is my role model.” She adds, “My father started his acting career when he was nine-years-old, and even I have done the same.” In the song, Vennalale Kaastaaye from the movie which was released on YouTube on August 20, the young girl looks charming with a sweet smile.

She says that her father helped her through the shoot, but quickly adds, “I acted as the director instructed,” thrilled that the director was happy with her acting. Ali, who is known for his comedy roles, will be seen essaying a serious character in the movie. Visibly thrilled, he shares: “I am happy for my daughter’s debut.” Did he have to convince her to act? “No, I did not need to, it was her decision to act. She was quite keen to play the role and is a super-talented child.

Acting comes naturally to her, as it is an art.” While Rajnikanth is her favourite actor, Zuveria loves to study and her hobbies include painting, cycling and playing badminton. “I score well in school and want to concentrate on my studies,” says she, even as she adds with a twinkle in her eyes, “I like Deepika Padukone, and wish to be like her when I grow up.” As the young girl takes baby steps in this industry, she comments philosophically, “Let’s see where my destiny takes me.”

