Telugu Film Producers’ Guild places demands upon theatres

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild, headed by president Dil Raju, has proposed a list of demands to the multiplex owners in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “It is important that we restart on a fair note in order to overcome the challenges we have to face together,” wrote the guild in a press release comprising a list of 11 demands.

Among the demands placed forth are the refusal to pay VPF (Virtual Processing Fee) charges, a request for Telugu films to be prioritised in theatre schedules, and a new revenue ratio model between producers and theatre owners.

Furthermore, the release asks for the prohibition of film ticket-food combos being offered by theatres, and the transparent sharing of revenue collected through online portals and other payment channels. Finally, the producers demanded that their share be paid every 15 days and refused to pay additional fees for promotional materials of a film (trailers, teasers etc.) to be screened in the theatre.

The release ended with the request that multiplex owners share the benefits they propose to producers while all parties wait for the government to provide permission to have 100 per cent occupancy. Damu Kanuri, the Vice President of the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild is positive that common ground can be attained once the multiplex owners are willing to sit down for a discussion.

“The process will take some time. We are clear with our demands about the cancelling of VPF charges. It is up to the exhibitors to work out the calculations and initiate a negotiation with us,” he says. Meanwhile, Telugu distributor and producer Sunil Narang, who owns multiplex chains like Asian Cinemas and AMB Cinemas, has refused to recognise the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild.

He said, “Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is the only recognised body for Telugu cinema. The chamber will respond to the current happenings soon.”