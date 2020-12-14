Wishes pour in as 'Bahubali' star Rana Daggubati turns 36

By ANI

MUMBAI: As south Indian star Rana Daggubati ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday, several stars from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh showered heart-warming wishes on the 'Bahubali' star.

By sharing an all smiles photograph with the birthday boy from an event, the 'Yuvaraju' star extended greetings on the occasion. He wrote, "Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work!"

Allu Arjun, too, penned down an adorable wish for his 'bestie' to mark the occasion. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Btw ... couldn't find a pic of us in recent times. I can't post the old ones @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie."

Bollywood stars also extended heart-warming wishes to the 'Dum Maro Dum' star.

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Here's wishing the handsome and talented @RanaDaggubati a very happy birthday! Have a super year ahead buddy!"

"Happy bday @RanaDaggubati.. Have a wonderful year!! Btw, Southbay & YRU looking super cool, wrote Sophie Choudhry on Twitter.

Terming the birthday boy as 'Superhuman', Rakul Preet Singh shared an all smiles pic on Instagram Story.