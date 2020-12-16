STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pawan Kumar and Amala Paul join hands for a web series

The sci-fi thriller, also starring Rahul Vijay in the lead, is being made for the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Amala Paul and Pawan Kumar

Amala Paul (L) and Pawan Kumar

By Express News Service

Pawan Kumar of U-turn and Lucia fame has joined hands with Amala Paul for a web series made in Telugu. The 8-episode project, which went on floors this month is currently being shot in Hyderabad and it is planned to be wrapped in January. 

The sci-fi thriller, also starring Rahul Vijay in the lead, is being made for the Telugu OTT platform Aha. It has also been revealed that Pawan will also be playing an important role in it. The yet-to-be-titled project marks Pawan’s second web series, he earlier directed selected episodes of Netflix's Leila.

Apart from this project, Amala has Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Cadaver in Tamil, Aadujeevitham in Malayalam and the Telugu version of Lust Stories in her kitty. Meanwhile Pawan Kumar,  who has also made his mark as an actor is waiting to resume shoot for Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata, which resumes early next year.

