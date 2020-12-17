Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Konidela gear up for 'F3' shoot

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu stars Varun Konidela and Tamannaah Bhatia are geared up for the shoot of their next film, F3. The film is sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which released last year.

Varun posted some photos of the mahurat shot of the film on Instagram. In the image, Allu Arvind is seen holding the film's clapboard and the actors are seen posing for the camera along with him.

Varun, who is back in town from his sister, actress Niharika's wedding in Udaipur, captioned the image: "And the madness begins again #F3. Need all your love! #F3movie."

Tamannaah seemed excited about the shoot, going by her caption. She shared the same pictures.

"The F2 gang is back (party emoji) Mahurat shot of F3 by Allu Arvind sir @srivenkateswaracreations @anilravipudi @venkateshdaggubati @varunkonidela7 @mehreenpirzadaa," she wrote.