You can't have ill-tempered people and make a good movie: SS Rajamouli

The Baahubali director felt that 'once actors become friends, he writes his next scripts automatically keeping them in his mind'.

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bahubali famed filmmaker SS Rajamouli feels having a happy and cordial atmosphere on set is crucial, and says one cannot have ill-tempered people and still make a good film. "When we are making a film it is very very important to have a happy, courteous, cordial relation on the set. You cannot have ill -tempered people around you and still make a good movie, it cannot happen," Rajamouli said.

"So, sometimes we have to let go of certain things to have that nice atmosphere on set, that is the most important thing for getting a good product out," he added.

Opening up about the casting process, he shared: "When you start working with people, continuously with each other, so you get to know each other better, you become friends and when you're writing your next scripts automatically, the actors keep coming into your mind."

"It's almost a subconscious decision, the script almost takes the path of the actors that you know who fix into that role," shared the director, in an episode of Lakshmi Manchu's show "Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu", which is available on SouthBay channel.

