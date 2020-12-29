Telugu actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

Telugu film actor Ram Charan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at home.

The actor shared a note on a social media website to inform fans that he has tested positive for the virus. He doesn't have any symptoms at the moment.

He has also requested everyone who has worked with him recently to get tested for the virus.

On Christmas eve, the actor hosted a party, where multiple people reportedly attended, including fellow actor Allu Arjun.

He was also seen attending the sets of SSR's much-awaited big-ticket film "RRR", his upcoming project, earlier this month.

It's time to hustle!

A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020

The mega-budget film stars Ram Charan along with Jr. NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

It also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.