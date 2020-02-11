Catherine Tresa turns down NBK 106

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The makers of Balakrishna Nandamuri’s upcoming film, NBK 106 are struggling to get a major actor for the female lead’s role. Reports suggest that director Boyapati Sreenu has approached his Sarrainodu actor, Catherine Tresa for the female lead’s role, but she has turned it down for various reasons.

"Catherine wants to play the right kind of role around her age and her on-screen persona. So she has decided against playing an IAS officer, who is also a mother to a child believing that the audience wouldn’t accept her in such roles at this phase of her career.

Hence she has verbally refused to be on board, but Boyapati is still trying to persuade her,” informs a source.

The film recently ran into trouble after its producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy and the actor-director duo were divided over budget and remuneration aspects resulting in the delay of the commencement of the shoot. Now Catherine’s refusal to come on board has proved to be a huge hindrance and took the situation back to square one.