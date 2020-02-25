Parasuram snubs Naga Chaitanya ? 

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his 19th film Love Story, which marks his first collaboration with director Sekhar Kammula. The rom-com, which has Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady, is slated for release on April 24. Meanwhile, it was reported that he will team up with director Parasuram for a film. There’s a growing buzz that the Geetha Govindam director has dropped his project with Chaitanya for Mahesh Babu’s film.

“Mahesh was supposed to collaborate with his Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally for a gangster drama, but he was not convinced with the script and has decided to put it behind him. So the actor has approached Parasuram, who had already pitched a storyline for him six months ago.

Delighted over the surprise call, Parasuram has decided on Mahesh’s film and snubbed Chaitanya, who is gearing up to begin the proceedings for their film from April,” says a source. While an official confirmation is awaited, the speculations have broken the hearts of Chaitanya fans, who were shocked to hear that the director gave a cold-shoulder to their favourite star!