Pooja Hegde to pair with Mahesh Babu?

Express News Service

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made its leading lady Pooja Hegde a name to reckon with. Buzz is that she has been approached to play Mahesh Babu’s love interest in Acharya. The duo had earlier worked together for Maharshi directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

“The film has a love track for Mahesh and Koratala is keen to cast Pooja for that part. He met her on Tuesday for script narration and is likely to have subsequent meetings to take the things forward. From the looks of it, Pooja is excited with the offer and if all goes well, we will see her collaborate with Mahesh once again in this Mega-Super multi-starrer,” reveals a source.

Also starring Trisha, Acharya went on floors earlier this year and it is expected to release in the second week of August. Pooja’s upcoming films are Prabhas-starrer O Dear and Akhil Akkineni’s rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor.