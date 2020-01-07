Home Entertainment Telugu

Mega and Mahesh fans come together for Sarileru event  

The passion of director Anil Ravipudi who gave up his software job in the US to make a movie that showcases his passion for the art of storytelling was praised at the event.

Chiranjeevi, Vijayshanti, Mahesh babu

By Express News Service

“It is heartwarming to see Tollywood fans coming together cutting across star lines to celebrate and enjoy a good movie,” said Telugu actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday at the pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru at LB Stadium on Sunday.

He applauded actor Mahesh for mobilising fans of both actors under one roof which, he said, will lead to healthy competition among actors.

He also applauded the passion of director Anil Ravipudi who gave up his software job in the US to make a movie that showcases his passion for the art of storytelling. Chiranjeevi, on this occasion, made a special mention of his yesteryear co-star Vijaya Shanti with whom he has worked in nearly 20 movies in the past. “She vanished from the industry for over 15 years and was never kept in touch. But I feel elated that such a talented actor is now back on the screen.”

He also appreciated Mahesh’s fast and fuss-free style of working. “I was told that Mahesh wraps up his movies in 90 days and takes his remuneration only after the completion of the project. Such work ethics are important and will help the industry sustain itself. This will set a good precedent in the industry that is already plagued by several issues. I hope that more stars follow Mahesh when it comes to work schedules,” he added.

Sarileru..., which stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna is slated to release on Jan 12. 

